Aledo football: Jase McClellan TD in state title game

December 21, 2018 11:40 PM

Five-star Aledo running back Jase McClellan works his way in from 2 yards out to give the Bearcats a 21-12 lead over Fort Bend Marshall with 7:22 left in the first half of their Class 5A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium.