Not sure what Texas’ elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations

Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas
By
Up Next
Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas
By

Latest News

Tarrant County election results

By Star-Telegram

November 06, 2018 07:33 PM

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Judge

Glen Whitley-R 316,030

Lawrence “Larry” Meyers-D 277,733

92.19% reporting

Tarrant County Commissioners Court, Place 2

Andy Nguyen-R 72,582

Devan Allen-D 76,464

87.73% reporting

Tarrant County District Attorney

Sharen Wilson-R 318,393

Albert John Roberts-D 277,167

81.96% reporting

Tarrant District Clerk

Tom Wilder-R 314,219

John Derewitz-D 278,048

81.96% reporting

Tarrant County Clerk

Mary Louise Garcia-R 316,242

Karroll W. Parker-D 277,556

81.96% reporting

Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector

Wendy Burgess-R 322,542

Ollie Anderson-D 274,609

81.96% reporting

City races

Benbrook City Council Place 2

Jenevieve Williams 2,502

Renee L.A. Franklin 2,856

81.96% reporting

Benbrook City Council Place 4

Dustin Phillips 2.739

Rickie Allison 2,697

81.96% reporting

Benbrook City Council Place 6

Laura Mackey 3,295

Mark Washburn 2,055

92.19% reporting

Benbrook Library Board of Trustees (Choose two)

Larry Vickers 2,218

Christina Watson 3,206

Carol Hafer 1,956

92.19% reporting

River Oaks Council Member Place 3

Dan Dagel 317

Sherrie Uptomore Dast 512

Darren Houk 492

57.24% reporting

Watauga City Council Place 1

Scott Prescher 2,512

Jared Thompson 608

Lee W. Griffin 757

Andrew W. Womack 786

81.96% reporting

White Settlement City Council Place 4

Sonia Smoak 677

Jason Smith 919

Christina Grudzinski 764

81.96% reporting

Judicial

2nd Court of Appeals, Place 5

Dabney Bassel-R 311,310

Delonia A. Watson-D 282,677

92.19% reporting

Justice of the peace, Precinct 2

Mary Tom Cravens Curnutt-R 27,809

Ernesto Gloria-D 26,590

91.76% reporting

Justice of the peace, Precinct 3

Bill Brandt-R 98,092

Kris Jara-L 24,899

92.19% reporting

Justice of the peace, Precinct 6

Jason Charbonnet-R 40,083

Deborah Hall-D 37,661

Derek Thorn-L 1,898

92.19% reporting

Justice of the peace, Precinct 7

Matt Hayes-R 50,351

Kenneth Sanders-D 56,809

92.19% reporting

322nd District Court

James B. Munford-R 307,574

Maryellen Whitlock Hicks-D 283,308

92.19% reporting

323rd District Court

Alex Kim-R 307,663

James C. Teel-D 285,255

92.19% reporting

Propositions

Tarrant County Hospital District

Proposition A (JPS bond)

For 401,529

Against 88,397

92.19% reporting

Birdville school district

$252 million bond

For 26,399

Against 9,735

92.19% reporting

Arlington

Proposition A

For 70,755

Against 23,063

92.19% reporting

Proposition B

For 62,873

Against 30,293

92.19% reporting

Proposition C

For 71,796

Against 21,742

92.19% reporting

Proposition D

For 52,207

Against 39,860

92.19% reporting

Proposition E

For 59,815

Against 35,676

92.19% reporting

Forest Hill

Should Stephanie Boardingham be removed from the Place 6 council seat by recall?

For XX

Against XX

No data reporting

Keller

Bond

For 12,170

Against 5,785

92.19% reporting

Lake Worth

Crime control and prevention district

For 842

Against 153

92.19% reporting

Reno

Creating Tri-County Regional Municipal Development District and use a sales and use tax to finance development project.

For 13

Against 17

57.24% reporting

Richland Hills

Proposition A

For 1,683

Against 633

57.24% reporting

Proposition B

For 1,492

Against 814

57.24% reporting

  Comments  