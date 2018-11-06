Tarrant County election results

Tarrant County
Tarrant County Judge
Glen Whitley-R 316,030
Lawrence “Larry” Meyers-D 277,733
92.19% reporting
Tarrant County Commissioners Court, Place 2
Andy Nguyen-R 72,582
Devan Allen-D 76,464
87.73% reporting
Tarrant County District Attorney
Sharen Wilson-R 318,393
Albert John Roberts-D 277,167
81.96% reporting
Tarrant District Clerk
Tom Wilder-R 314,219
John Derewitz-D 278,048
81.96% reporting
Tarrant County Clerk
Mary Louise Garcia-R 316,242
Karroll W. Parker-D 277,556
81.96% reporting
Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector
Wendy Burgess-R 322,542
Ollie Anderson-D 274,609
81.96% reporting
City races
Benbrook City Council Place 2
Jenevieve Williams 2,502
Renee L.A. Franklin 2,856
81.96% reporting
Benbrook City Council Place 4
Dustin Phillips 2.739
Rickie Allison 2,697
81.96% reporting
Benbrook City Council Place 6
Laura Mackey 3,295
Mark Washburn 2,055
92.19% reporting
Benbrook Library Board of Trustees (Choose two)
Larry Vickers 2,218
Christina Watson 3,206
Carol Hafer 1,956
92.19% reporting
River Oaks Council Member Place 3
Dan Dagel 317
Sherrie Uptomore Dast 512
Darren Houk 492
57.24% reporting
Watauga City Council Place 1
Scott Prescher 2,512
Jared Thompson 608
Lee W. Griffin 757
Andrew W. Womack 786
81.96% reporting
White Settlement City Council Place 4
Sonia Smoak 677
Jason Smith 919
Christina Grudzinski 764
81.96% reporting
Judicial
2nd Court of Appeals, Place 5
Dabney Bassel-R 311,310
Delonia A. Watson-D 282,677
92.19% reporting
Justice of the peace, Precinct 2
Mary Tom Cravens Curnutt-R 27,809
Ernesto Gloria-D 26,590
91.76% reporting
Justice of the peace, Precinct 3
Bill Brandt-R 98,092
Kris Jara-L 24,899
92.19% reporting
Justice of the peace, Precinct 6
Jason Charbonnet-R 40,083
Deborah Hall-D 37,661
Derek Thorn-L 1,898
92.19% reporting
Justice of the peace, Precinct 7
Matt Hayes-R 50,351
Kenneth Sanders-D 56,809
92.19% reporting
322nd District Court
James B. Munford-R 307,574
Maryellen Whitlock Hicks-D 283,308
92.19% reporting
323rd District Court
Alex Kim-R 307,663
James C. Teel-D 285,255
92.19% reporting
Propositions
Tarrant County Hospital District
Proposition A (JPS bond)
For 401,529
Against 88,397
92.19% reporting
Birdville school district
$252 million bond
For 26,399
Against 9,735
92.19% reporting
Arlington
Proposition A
For 70,755
Against 23,063
92.19% reporting
Proposition B
For 62,873
Against 30,293
92.19% reporting
Proposition C
For 71,796
Against 21,742
92.19% reporting
Proposition D
For 52,207
Against 39,860
92.19% reporting
Proposition E
For 59,815
Against 35,676
92.19% reporting
Forest Hill
Should Stephanie Boardingham be removed from the Place 6 council seat by recall?
For XX
Against XX
No data reporting
Keller
Bond
For 12,170
Against 5,785
92.19% reporting
Lake Worth
Crime control and prevention district
For 842
Against 153
92.19% reporting
Reno
Creating Tri-County Regional Municipal Development District and use a sales and use tax to finance development project.
For 13
Against 17
57.24% reporting
Richland Hills
Proposition A
For 1,683
Against 633
57.24% reporting
Proposition B
For 1,492
Against 814
57.24% reporting
