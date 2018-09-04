Timelapse captures Tropical Storm Gordon rolling into Pensacola Beach

Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
On Friday, the TCU Horned Frogs will take on the SMU Mustangs for the 98th time in football. Here's what you should know before the upcoming Iron Skillet match-up.

