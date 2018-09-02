TCU LB Garret Wallow: I know one speed and that’s 100 percent

New video from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows police officers in Austin, Texas close in on an SUV driven by package bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt as a final explosion ignites inside the car, killing Conditt in March 2018.
Arlington police said an officer with his arm trapped in the passenger side window of a moving vehicle shot the driver who was later pronounced dead. The officer fell from the SUV after the shooting but was not severely injured.
West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.