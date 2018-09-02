TCU LB Garret Wallow: I know one speed and that’s 100 percent

TCU linebacker Garret Wallow started his first college game on Saturday, and impressed against Southern. He had four tackles, a sack and a QB hurry on the day.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service