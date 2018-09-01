TCU’s Shawn Robinson talks about 2018 season opener

West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.
New video from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows police officers in Austin, Texas close in on an SUV driven by package bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt as a final explosion ignites inside the car, killing Conditt in March 2018.
"Lake Travis WR Garrett Wilson, an Ohio State commit, scores on a 4-yard fade pass from QB Hudson Card, a Texas commitment. Lake Travis missed the PAT to take a 13-7 lead, 2:53 to go in the first quarter."