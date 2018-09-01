57 YARD FIELD GOAL!

Caden Davis, one of the top kickers in the nation and a Texas A&M commit, kicks the game-winning 57-yard FG to send Coppell past Sachse on Friday August 31, 2018. Video credit Friday Night Glory
