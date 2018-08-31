Garrett Wilson TD reception from Hudson Card

"Lake Travis WR Garrett Wilson, an Ohio State commit, scores on a 4-yard fade pass from QB Hudson Card, a Texas commitment. Lake Travis missed the PAT to take a 13-7 lead, 2:53 to go in the first quarter."
Podcast: 1986 Arlington murder of Teresa Branch

The Out of the Cold true crime podcast revisits the 1986 rape and murder of North Texas teen Teresa Branch in Arlington. The case remains unsolved after more than 32 years but recent efforts involving DNA may lead police to her killer.

