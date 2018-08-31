Jordan Edwards’ teammates get ready to play in his honor
Mesquite High School, the school Jordan Edwards attended prior to him getting killed by Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, honored Edwards on Aug. 31, 2018 with a brief moment of silence prior to its game against Lake Highlands.
Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke comments on the news that President Trump will come to Texas to campaign for O'Rourke's opponent, incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, during a campaign stop Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in El Paso.
Humane Society of North Texas employees are used to seeing animals in terrible shape. But Fletcher, a severely neglected Golden Retriever found in Fort Worth on Wednesday, had even the toughest employees in tears.
The Out of the Cold true crime podcast revisits the 1986 rape and murder of North Texas teen Teresa Branch in Arlington. The case remains unsolved after more than 32 years but recent efforts involving DNA may lead police to her killer.
A baby boy, born at just 22 weeks, was discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile, Alabama on Aug. 21. Video shows 5-month-old Cullen Potter “graduating” from the NICU after 160 days in hospital.