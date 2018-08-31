Jordan Edwards’ teammates get ready to play in his honor

Mesquite High School, the school Jordan Edwards attended prior to him getting killed by Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, honored Edwards on Aug. 31, 2018 with a brief moment of silence prior to its game against Lake Highlands.
The Out of the Cold true crime podcast revisits the 1986 rape and murder of North Texas teen Teresa Branch in Arlington. The case remains unsolved after more than 32 years but recent efforts involving DNA may lead police to her killer.

