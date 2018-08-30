Southlake Carroll and SGP get ready for opener

Would you feel better about taking a speeding ticket if it was 'pumpkin spice' scented? In this video parody a the Southlake Police Department envisions a world where officers issue the popular scented tickets to drivers.
Fort Worth-area freeways such as I-35W, Loop 820 and Texas 121/183 have gotten makeovers totaling $3.7 billion, but those roads are still reviled by motorists.Bottlenecks are common where the toll lanes merge with the toll-free lanes.
Montgomery County, Texas deputies have identified the woman who was caught on doorbell cameras ringing doorbells while wearing what appeared to be hand restraints in the early morning. They say she is a victim of family violence but is now safe.
The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.