Fort Worth freeways got a $3.7 billion upgrade - but drivers are still mad

Fort Worth-area freeways such as I-35W, Loop 820 and Texas 121/183 have gotten makeovers totaling $3.7 billion, but those roads are still reviled by motorists.Bottlenecks are common where the toll lanes merge with the toll-free lanes.
By
Sanchez brother speaks

Rudy Espinoza, the brother of a woman shot to death in a road rage incident on Saturday, said the manslaughter charge the suspect faces in this case does not carry a stiff enough penalty to stop others.

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

