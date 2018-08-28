ICE raids North Texas factory

A Dallas County jury has found ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver guilty of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an African-American youth who was unarmed when Oliver shot him in April 2017.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
See how this year's star TCU football players grew since their freshman and sophomore years. Take a look back at how some of these Horned Frogs looked in during their first, second and third years of playing TCU football.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
A doorbell camera in Montgomery County Texas captured a woman ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night. The woman appears to have broken restrains and is barefoot. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
Katy Independent School District board member George Scott said he was 'confronted with analysis by functionally illiterate people" while discussing the district's budget. He later challenged state government officials to a debate.
State champ Todd Peterman left DeSoto after 12 years and arrived in White Settlement five months ago. Brewer played well and scored five times in a scrimmage vs. Justin Northwest. The Bears are hungry for success.
