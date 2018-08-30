Gary Patterson and TCU won’t overlook FBS Southern

Would you feel better about taking a speeding ticket if it was 'pumpkin spice' scented? In this video parody a the Southlake Police Department envisions a world where officers issue the popular scented tickets to drivers.
Montgomery County, Texas deputies have identified the woman who was caught on doorbell cameras ringing doorbells while wearing what appeared to be hand restraints in the early morning. They say she is a victim of family violence but is now safe.
The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.
Rudy Espinoza, the brother of a woman shot to death in a road rage incident on Saturday, said the manslaughter charge the suspect faces in this case does not carry a stiff enough penalty to stop others.
Attorneys say there were people who helped prosecutors get a guilty verdict, among them the teenage witnesses who testified against a police officer, the district attorney who brought the charges and the jurors who convicted Oliver of murder.
A doorbell camera in Montgomery County Texas captured a woman ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night. The woman appears to have broken restrains and is barefoot. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
See how this year's star TCU football players grew since their freshman and sophomore years. Take a look back at how some of these Horned Frogs looked in during their first, second and third years of playing TCU football.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.