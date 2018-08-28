Ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver found guilty of murdering teenager Jordan Edwards

A Dallas County jury has found ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver guilty of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an African-American youth who was unarmed when Oliver shot him in April 2017.
By
Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

National

Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Food & Drink

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Brewer Bears hungry to win in 2018

Latest News

Brewer Bears hungry to win in 2018

State champ Todd Peterman left DeSoto after 12 years and arrived in White Settlement five months ago. Brewer played well and scored five times in a scrimmage vs. Justin Northwest. The Bears are hungry for success.

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

National

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service