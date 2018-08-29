Cruz polls fans about Beto signs in their neighborhoods

Attorneys say there were people who helped prosecutors get a guilty verdict, among them the teenage witnesses who testified against a police officer, the district attorney who brought the charges and the jurors who convicted Oliver of murder.
A Dallas County jury has found ex-Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver guilty of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an African-American youth who was unarmed when Oliver shot him in April 2017.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
See how this year's star TCU football players grew since their freshman and sophomore years. Take a look back at how some of these Horned Frogs looked in during their first, second and third years of playing TCU football.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
A doorbell camera in Montgomery County Texas captured a woman ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night. The woman appears to have broken restrains and is barefoot. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.