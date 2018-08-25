2 dead after semi collides with train

Two unidentified victims have died after a semi truck got into a wreck with a Trinity Railway Express train Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Two other people had life-threatening injuries, according MedStar.
Brock opens its arms for England coach

David Rowlands, an American football coach in Leeds, England, stayed with the Brock football team for a week to study the program and what it takes to be a great team. Brock won a state championship in its second season.

ClayBurns (1)

Clay Burns of Fort Worth will fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 2 on Saturday night in Biloxi, Miss.

