Former TCU QB Kenny Hill talks transition to coaching

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill is serving as a student coach this season for the Frogs. He talks about that transition and his playing days ahead.
By
Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

National

Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Food & Drink

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’

Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Brewer Bears hungry to win in 2018

Latest News

Brewer Bears hungry to win in 2018

State champ Todd Peterman left DeSoto after 12 years and arrived in White Settlement five months ago. Brewer played well and scored five times in a scrimmage vs. Justin Northwest. The Bears are hungry for success.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service