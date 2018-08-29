Former TCU QB Kenny Hill talks transition to coaching

Attorneys say there were people who helped prosecutors get a guilty verdict, among them the teenage witnesses who testified against a police officer, the district attorney who brought the charges and the jurors who convicted Oliver of murder.
See how this year's star TCU football players grew since their freshman and sophomore years. Take a look back at how some of these Horned Frogs looked in during their first, second and third years of playing TCU football.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
A doorbell camera in Montgomery County Texas captured a woman ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night. The woman appears to have broken restrains and is barefoot. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
Katy Independent School District board member George Scott said he was 'confronted with analysis by functionally illiterate people" while discussing the district's budget. He later challenged state government officials to a debate.
State champ Todd Peterman left DeSoto after 12 years and arrived in White Settlement five months ago. Brewer played well and scored five times in a scrimmage vs. Justin Northwest. The Bears are hungry for success.
While performing in Dallas, rapper Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd was hit in the face by a cellphone or wallet thrown by a fan. Video shows a bloodied Lee threatening to sue the woman who threw the object at him while he was performing
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.