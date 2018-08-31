Podcast: 1986 Arlington murder of Teresa Branch

The Out of the Cold true crime podcast revisits the 1986 rape and murder of North Texas teen Teresa Branch in Arlington. The case remains unsolved after more than 32 years but recent efforts involving DNA may lead police to her killer.
A baby boy, born at just 22 weeks, was discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile, Alabama on Aug. 21. Video shows 5-month-old Cullen Potter “graduating” from the NICU after 160 days in hospital.
The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
Josh Collins and his wife Jessica Salazar Collins of were notified by Bank of America that Josh, who was born in Kansas, had to prove his citizenship. They thought it was a scam until the bank cut off access to their assets.
The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.