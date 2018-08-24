Brock opens its arms for England coach

David Rowlands, an American football coach in Leeds, England, stayed with the Brock football team for a week to study the program and what it takes to be a great team. Brock won a state championship in its second season.
Ohio State University has suspended football coach Urban Meyer for the team's first three games after finding he did not correctly handle domestic violence allegations against his former assistant coach, Zach Smith.
CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.
A classroom full of students from Primrose School of Bedford, which is just east of Fort Worth, surprised a 7-year-old non-verbal student on his birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" to him in sign language.
Here's what the Fort Worth police department says you should pay attention to in order to tell a real officer from an impersonator. If you think a person is pretending to be law enforcement call 911 if you're in danger or 817-392-4222 to verify.
