Brock opens its arms for England coach

David Rowlands, an American football coach in Leeds, England, stayed with the Brock football team for a week to study the program and what it takes to be a great team. Brock won a state championship in its second season.
By
ClayBurns

ClayBurns

Clay Burns of Fort Worth will fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 2 on Saturday night in Biloxi, Miss.

