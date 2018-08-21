Why Texas may let motorists drive on the shoulder of this highway
Texas 121 in Bedford is a bottleneck, with only two lanes in each direction. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to convert the shoulder of the road into an extra driving lane, but only for use during rush hour periods.
Joe Clerjuste, charged with murder in connection to the recent double-homicide in Bradenton, was charged with making threats against a school in February after posting this Snapchat video showing him holding a gun and approaching Manatee High School.
Some Republicans who say it’s time they take “our party back” are pushing to remove a Tarrant County GOP official because he’s Muslim. Posts on social media are calling for Dr. Shahid Shafi to be removed from vice chair of the local Republican party
Protesters toppled Silent Sam, the Confederate statue on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus, on Monday after a demonstration in support of a graduate student who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the statue in April.
The Cougars hired former Baylor All-Big 12 selection Will Blaylock as their offensive coordinator. He comes over from East Texas power John Tyler and hopes to bring the same values as Seguin looks to make the playoffs.
Cellphone video from a neighbor shows a North Texas man being dragged away by Lewisville police after the man was shot by a Good Samaritan for allegedly beating and stabbing his small child to death on Sunday afternoon.
A video created by Marcus High school received internet backlash after a student posted it on Twitter. The video has been criticized for the school's choice to feature only girls and music lyrics stating "Live fast, die young bad girls do it well."