Arlington Seguin building a football culture

The Cougars hired former Baylor All-Big 12 selection Will Blaylock as their offensive coordinator. He comes over from East Texas power John Tyler and hopes to bring the same values as Seguin looks to make the playoffs.
Cellphone video from a neighbor shows a North Texas man being dragged away by Lewisville police after the man was shot by a Good Samaritan for allegedly beating and stabbing his small child to death on Sunday afternoon.
A video created by Marcus High school received internet backlash after a student posted it on Twitter. The video has been criticized for the school's choice to feature only girls and music lyrics stating "Live fast, die young bad girls do it well."
All-time great Dennis Martinez was in Arlington on Saturday to honor Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon for breaking his record for the most wins for a native of Latin America. Colon passed Martinez on August 7 with his 246th career victory.
The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Families pick out school supplies during the annual Back to School Fiesta in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The event is hosted by Hispano Exito and gives backpacks and school supplies to families in need before the start of school.
Huma-Faith provides shelter to mostly Muslim homeless people in Fort Worth. Baquee Sabur, the founder, explains that the reason they get so little support has to do with a lack of understanding of what causes homelessness.
Connect
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.