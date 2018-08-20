A Texas high school dress code video draws criticism for using only girls
A video created by Marcus High school received internet backlash after a student posted it on Twitter. The video has been criticized for the school's choice to feature only girls and music lyrics stating "Live fast, die young bad girls do it well."
All-time great Dennis Martinez was in Arlington on Saturday to honor Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon for breaking his record for the most wins for a native of Latin America. Colon passed Martinez on August 7 with his 246th career victory.
The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Families pick out school supplies during the annual Back to School Fiesta in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The event is hosted by Hispano Exito and gives backpacks and school supplies to families in need before the start of school.
Huma-Faith provides shelter to mostly Muslim homeless people in Fort Worth. Baquee Sabur, the founder, explains that the reason they get so little support has to do with a lack of understanding of what causes homelessness.
Balch Springs police officer Tyler Gross goes over body camera footage during his testimony at Roy Oliver's trial. The footage shows the moments leading up to the police shooting death of Jordan Edwards.
Video released Aug. 16 by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, shows an officer rushing to save a 3-year-old girl left in a hot car on Father's Day. Dash cam footage shows the officer carrying the girl out of the car and heading to the hospital.
Fort Worth police officer Xavier Serrano talks to reporters on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, during his first week back on the job after he was shot five times while responding to a call regarding a suicide attempt on Sept. 16, 2016.
