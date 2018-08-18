Clear the Shelter Day extended until Monday

Clear the Shelter Day in Fort Worth will actually run on Monday. The shelter had 600 animals in residence, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday had adopted 189. The four dogs pictured in this video need a home and may still be there.
By
DIY- How to draw a Minion

Entertainment

DIY- How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy talks about how to draw a Minion. Glenn has had a hand in creating the silly world of Minions by storyboarding for the films Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Minions and Despicable Me 3.

Connect

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service