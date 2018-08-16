New head coach at Everman after two decades

After 20 years, Everman will have a new head football coach in defensive coordinator Dale Matlock. The Bulldogs, who return 14 starters, have had much playoff success including state titles in 2001 and 2002.
Fort Worth Firefighter Charities and CookChildren's is providing 3,300 Bleeding Control Kits to FWISD schools. School nurses took part in a training program called "Stop the Bleed" in Fort Worth, TX, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Ross Blacklock can dunk at 6-foot-4 and 329 pounds. Although his father was a member of the Harlem Globetrotters, Ross is hopeful he can turn pro in a different sport.
A French 'making-of' film of the Loop, an interactive art installation coming to Fort Worth. (Conception and execution: Olivier Girouard, Jonathan Villeneuve and Ottoblix. Production: Ekumen and Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, Montreal, Canada)
