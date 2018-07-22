Shin-Soo Choo appreciated teammates, family and fans during streak

Shin-Soo Choo appreciated teammates, family and fans during streak
By
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Texas Rangers

Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.

Think it's hot enough to cook in a car?

News

Think it's hot enough to cook in a car?

UT/Dallas associate professor of physics Mary Urquart gives a short demonstration of cooking in a car on a hot summer day. Temperatures reached as high as 170 degrees inside the car during the demo.