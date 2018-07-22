Shin-Soo Choo appreciated teammates, family and fans during streak

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo connected for two homers Friday in the final three innings, including the game-tying blast with two outs in the ninth, but he struck out to end a threat in the 10th in a 9-8 loss to the Cleveland Indians.
Zachary Sligar, 18, and his 15-year-old girlfriend were arrested on Friday in connection with a triple murder plot against the girlfriend’s family so the two of them could run away together. The girl’s mother was shot in the face.
An 8-year-old boy lived with a “father figure” in the Next Day Flooring store on Jacksboro Highway in Fort Worth for eight months, according to police. It was not immediately clear why. Police say no charges are expected.
Police are looking for a shoplifting suspect. The suspect activity happened at a store in the 100 block of East Interstate 20. If you recognize this suspect, please contact a detective at 817-459-6647 or email daisey.blanco@arlingtontx.gov.