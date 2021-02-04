Jobs

Smaller US cities are beating the national 6.5% jobless rate

ALEX TANZI Bloomberg News

Smaller U.S. cities have been spared the worst of the pandemic-driven unemployment crisis that’s battered major population centers like New York and Chicago, a new report shows.

A total of 51 U.S. metro areas reported jobless rates of less than 4% in December — led by Ames, Iowa, at a remarkably low 2.1%, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday. Ames counts Iowa State University among its largest employers, along with a company that tests wastewater for the Covid-19 virus.

Overall, 265 U.S. metro areas out of 389 showed December jobless numbers that were below the 6.5% national rate. Only 10 of them reported unemployment at or below the level of a year earlier, before the pandemic throttled the U.S. In 114 areas — including many of America’s biggest cities — unemployment was above the national rate, while in 10 it was the same.

Among metropolitan areas with a 2010 Census population of 1 million or more, the Birmingham, Alabama region and Salt Lake City showed the lowest jobless rates at 3.5% each.

In 35 metro areas, at least 50,000 jobs disappeared in December compared with a year earlier. The New York metro area led with more than 1 million — or 10% — of its jobs gone compared to 2019. The metro areas of Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and San Francisco followed with an aggregate job decline of 1.4 million.

Meanwhile, Ogden-Clearfield, Utah led all metros in job gains with an additional 8,100 working compared with December 2019 levels. The unemployment rate in Ogden — which counts the Internal Revenue Service among its largest employers — is 3%.

  Comments  

Jobs

Will the grocery worker ‘hero pay’ battle close more supermarkets? What you need to know

Jobs

Workers who got fired after raising COVID-19 concerns are suing their former employer

Jobs

For independent pharmacies, providing COVID-19 vaccine can be a vial of tears and troubles. But this drugstore has no regrets

Jobs

Trader Joe’s responds to Seattle pay hike mandate by raising pay, temporarily, nationwide

Jobs

Sarah Green Carmichael: Don’t give up on remote work, even if you hate it

Jobs

Chateau Marmont gave coveted jobs mostly to white people, lawsuit alleges

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service