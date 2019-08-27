Chicago lagging other big cities in job growth over the next decade, report says

Chicago could experience weak job growth and substantial job displacement over the next decade if it doesn't boost its profile in the tech industry and train workers, according to a new study.

The analysis, published recently by the McKinsey Global Institute, predicted net job growth of 6% in Chicago through 2030, trailing other large U.S. cities such as Austin, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; and Dallas. That's because the city is behind others in generating and maintaining jobs in the science, technology, engineering and math sectors, among others, according to the "Future of Work" report.

By comparison, net job growth through 2030 is projected at 30% in Austin, 24% in Orlando, and 22% in Dallas.

The findings were derived from McKinsey's analysis of 3,000 U.S. counties and 315 cities. One big takeaway: concerns about the widening gap between the winners and losers among local economies. The research found that the same 25 urban areas that led the post-recession recovery, where 96 million people live, could see 60% of national job growth through 2030.

Chicago is at risk of losing 1.2 million jobs, displacing 23% of workers, a percentage that is in line with national estimates. About 70% of those displacements could affect workers without a bachelor's degree.

The potential for job loss is because compared with other large cities, Chicago has a higher share of white-collar office support jobs, manufacturing positions and food service jobs.

"There's a higher share of workers in Chicago that are in jobs that could be automated over the next decade," including mortgage underwriters, insurance claims processors, accounting clerks and administrative assistants, said Susan Lund, a partner at McKinsey and co-author of the report.

Specifically, the lost jobs could include 257,000 in office support, 194,000 in production work and 155,000 in foodservice.

"Algorithms are doing 75% of the tasks that some of these jobs entail," Lund said. "There are a lot of those office jobs that could be hit in the next wave of automation. We are already seeing (the turn to automation) in banks and law offices."

The challenge is arming workers with the skills to step into new jobs that will be created, the report said.

The largest drivers of job growth are health care, business and legal professions and science, technology, engineering and math jobs, according to the report. By 2030, there could be a net growth of 50,000 jobs for registered nurses in Chicago, 17,000 jobs for application software developers and 16,000 jobs for personal care aides, the report said.

To ensure the city taps into this possibility of job growth and to stem the job loss, the study's authors suggested local leaders focus on attracting more tech-oriented jobs to Chicago and boost the city's profile in the tech industry.

The city should also focus on prepping younger generations for more skilled jobs, Lund said. "All cities, including Chicago, will need to address the fact that students will need some kind of postsecondary credential," she said.