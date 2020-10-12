Ebby Halliday Realtors | Colleyville

Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
The Ebby Halliday Realtors Southlake office and Renee Ongaro present the home at 5705 Morlaix Court in Colleyville. Resort-style living on almost an acre on the Montclair Parc Estate. The home offers luxury living at its finest tucked away in the gated community on a cul-de-sac.

The expansive home features a porte-cochere and a separate guest casita and office. The estate has five expansive bedrooms each with en suite baths. The master and additional guest room are down with three bedrooms, three bathrooms up plus game room. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with commercial gas stove, double ovens, refrigerator, double dishwashers and more. There are formal and family living areas. The backyard paradise has a diving pool, covered patio, mature trees and lush landscape.

The home is priced $1,575,000. For additional details, contact Ongaro at 682-514-9226 or visit https://5705morlaix.ebby.com to view additional pictures.

