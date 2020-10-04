Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

The Elizabeth Sackrule Group and Ebby Halliday Southlake Office present 3007 Ridgecrest Drive, Southlake.

Enjoy country living in the heart of Southlake on the unique estate nestled on nearly 2.5 acres. The home was built for entertaining both inside and outside. It boasts stunning architecture, exquisite interiors, open concept and large living areas.

Grand entryway welcomes one to the great room with rich hardwoods, soaring ceiling and stone fireplace. The home features a charming kitchen with huge center island, granite counters and professional-grade appliances and is great for gatherings.

Step outside to the backyard oasis and relax by the pool and spa, covered patio, cabana with cozy stone fireplaces surrounded by lush grass, lots of trees and a four-stall horse barn. The home is minutes from Southlake Town Square and feeds into the Carroll ISD.

The luxury estate is priced $2,300,000. To arrange a private showing contact Elizabeth or Wesley Sackrule at 817-907-0956 or 214-738-0473 or visit www.3007ridgecrest.ebby.com.