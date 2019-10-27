Village Homes | Fort Worth

The home at 140 Pineland Place is open Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Village Homes is featuring a just-completed and move-in ready home at 140 Pineland Place in the gated and secure Rivercrest Bluffs neighborhood. Open, spacious and luxuriously appointed, the home features primarily one-story living, a separate guest cabana, and an enormous upstairs game room or office. The secluded master suite, with its own private courtyard patio, is breathtaking. Abundant natural light, huge walk-in closets, and an ensuite luxury bath make this an oasis for the homeowner.

With a backyard made for a pool and entertainment space, a second interior courtyard green space and direct private access to the Trinity River hike-and-bike trails, outdoor lovers and exercise enthusiasts will be right at home. Exterior Mediterranean-styling make the three-bedroom, four-bath new-construction home a must see.

The home can be toured Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. Also, available to tour Sunday are additional properties in the River District. Townhome properties featuring three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, two-car attached garages, small yards, and beautiful finishes will be open for showing.

Start a tour at 140 Pineland to get information and pricing on homes priced from the $330’s. To begin a tour of the River District and Rivercrest Bluffs, take I-30 west to Horne, Horne to White Settlement, White Settlement to Pineland Place and turn right into Rivercrest Bluffs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For additional information about these and other available Village Homes’ properties, visit our website at www.homesofcharacter.com or contact Valrie Eberstein at 214-215-6630.