Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Rhome

Holly Warriner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas in Southlake presents 164 Skyview Court in Rhome (New Fairview). Country living at its finest offers the best of both worlds. Just over two acres provides a rural feel while inside a tranquil neighborhood. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the ranch-style home has four bedrooms, two baths, swimming pool/spa and a garage/workshop.

The street is appropriately named for viewing incredible sunsets either relaxing on the full-length front porch or sitting in the spa. Fruit trees line the drive up to an over 1,100 square foot garage/shop with carports on both front and backsides including an RV hookup. The home sits on one acre and the adjacent acre is known for spotting wildlife.

Inside, one finds a subtle Texas flair in a casual lifestyle created by a central and open living, dining and kitchen. A breakfast bar for quick meals overlooks the family room which boasts a gas log burning fireplace. The kitchen offers a chef’s dream with a stainless topped baking/pastry center, walk-in pantry and five-burner gas cooktop.

Both a comfortable formal dining room and game room overlook the pool through walls-of-windows. Entertaining guests are made easy for the host.

Bedrooms are split four ways for ultimate privacy. The master suite provides a sitting area and a Texas-styled bath. One guest bedroom is perfect for an office with a huge walk-in closet; the other guest rooms accommodate king-sized beds.

The spacious laundry room features a crystal chandelier, generous cabinetry with a farm sink and a built-in ironing board.

The property boasts no homeowner association or city taxes and is in the Northwest ISD.

For a private showing of the property, priced $525,000 contact Warriner at 817-291-2884.