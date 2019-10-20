Williams Trew | Aledo

The home at 138 The Lakes Drive is situated on a 2.4-acre lake-front lot.

Nestled in the The Lakes of Aledo neighborhood is a Mediterranean-style home, 138 The Lakes Drive. Situated on a 2.4-acre lake-front lot, the four-bedroom, four-and-one-half-bathroom home was well-cared for.

Step inside and immediately be greeted by a sweeping iron staircase and the open floor plan, featuring a large wall-of-windows with resort-like views of the landscaped backyard, pool, and lake. The chef’s kitchen boasts a commercial-size top-of-the-line gas cooktop, double ovens, and refrigerator. A large breakfast bar and island with built-in ice maker and wine refrigerator make the kitchen perfect for entertaining.

The well-situated downstairs master bedroom features the resort-like view, has a large bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower with rain head and extensive-sized closet. Downstairs one will find another bedroom and en-suite bath with access to backyard conveniently located for use from the pool and split from the master for privacy.

The upstairs with two additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom, is accessible by the entry staircase or the second back staircase off the kitchen. A second spacious living room features a wet bar and private balcony overlooking the pool and lake.

This home also offers a downstairs office with pocket French doors for seclusion. There is no lack of storage space with the three-car garage with a mudroom entry into the home, separate laundry room, walk-in pantry and extensive attic storage.

The backyard is a great place to entertain or relax with an impressive modern pool, firepit, built-in grill area, and oversized covered patio.

To schedule a private tour, contact the listing agents, Sabrina Coates at 817-269-3907 and Jennifer Holland at 940-859-6540 of Williams Trew.