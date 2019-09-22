Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The garden home at 6717 Medinah Drive offers a carefree, lock-and-leave lifestyle.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate present her listing in Mira Vista, in one of Fort Worth’s golf course communities. Including 24-hour guarded, gated security and front yard maintenance, the garden home at 6717 Medinah Drive offers a carefree, lock-and-leave lifestyle.

The attractive landscaping enhances the Austin stone and brick exterior while creating a timeless curb-appeal with modern charm. Built in 2004, the home is thoughtfully designed and crafted with unlimited upgrades including hardwood and slate flooring, distinctive arch ways, deep crown moldings, plantation shutters and a concrete tile roof.

Once inside the home one will notice a gracious warm study and an elegant formal dining room. After passing the dramatic stairway one will enter the spacious main living area that is graced by a stone gas-log fireplace, high ceilings, and sparkling windows. The gourmet kitchen and breakfast room enjoy a view of the meticulously landscaped yard and seamlessly create an open entertaining area or casual living space. The ample counter-top work space, large pantry and stainless-steel appliances make the gourmet kitchen as functional as it is beautiful.

Set apart from the other bedrooms, the secluded master suite offers a spa-like bath setting featuring separate vanities, a luxurious bathtub, a gleaming large shower and an oversized closet. The four generously-sized bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and multiple living areas make the home practical and comfortable for any lifestyle. The extended two-car garage is easily accessible from the street and has a large storage closet. Lovingly maintained and teeming with ease and functionality, the home shines for many reasons.

For additional information about the home or a private showing call DeeAnn Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.