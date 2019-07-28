Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 4163 Sarita Drive is open Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The custom-built home at 4163 Sarita Drive with its half-acre lot and large, private backyard and pool are ideal for outdoor living and entertaining. Built to last by a well-known commercial contractor of schools, churches and countless public buildings throughout the metroplex as his personal home, its steel I-beam and concrete construction provide incomparable sturdiness rarely found in residential construction.

The single-story floor plan combines elements of Texas Ranch and Hacienda-style, with large rooms, an open concept, and a layout designed to integrate interior and exterior living spaces.

The stone exterior is complemented by a covered veranda and oversized windows across the front of the home. The primary living area has a wall-of-glass overlooking the resort-like covered patio, pool, waterfall and secluded backyard.

Designer tile flooring runs through the entry hall, open kitchen and family room which contrasts handsomely with the oversized fireplace with cast stone mantel and surround. New wood flooring is found in the formal dining room and second living area.

The generous master suite includes two walk-in closets, a spacious bath and dressing area, and opens to an adjacent room which could be used as an exercise room, home office or study.

There are three additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

The home is priced $815,000.