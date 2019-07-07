By Moiri Brown, President, The Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS®.

Wins for Texas taxpayers in the legislative session

Every two years, our elected lawmakers meet at the Texas Capitol to conduct the state’s business.

This year’s session resulted in several big wins for everyone who buys, sells, owns or leases real estate in Texas.





Here’s a rundown of legislation that was signed into law to benefit you.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Taxpayers will have more transparent information about how local governments set the tax rates that determine your property tax bill and help you get engaged in the process.





Reforms to the school finance system will increase state’s investment in educators and students while decreasing the burden on local property taxpayers.

These changes alone are huge for Texas, but they aren’t the only real estate-related changes that came out of the session.

We’ve finally ended forced annexation for all Texans. Residents will now get to vote on whether they want to be annexed into a city’s limits.





And a new law reduces the taxes property owners must pay when their property changes from agricultural use to non-agricultural use.





We’ll have more resources for property owners affect by disasters and have disaster recovery and prevention plans in place. In addition, buyers will get more information about a property’s flooding history.





Also, the state passed a law to continue the Texas Real Estate Commission’s protection of real estate consumers.





As you can see, real estate is always on the agenda when lawmakers meet at the Texas Capitol—these were just a few of the thousands of bills related to real estate that come up this session.

Realtors supported the legislation that resulted in these laws because we advocate on your behalf to ensure Texas remains a great place to buy, sell and lease real estate.

Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

About The Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS®

The Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® was established in 1918 and has spent a century representing the real estate industry in the Greater Fort Worth area. With over 3,500 REALTOR® and affiliate members, GFWAR is a strong advocate for real estate professionals and private property owners. For more information, visit www.gfwar.org