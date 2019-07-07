Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The home at 2111 Cash Point Court is priced $524,900.

Situated high on a hill overlooking Lake Granbury is the one-of-kind home at 2111 Cash Point Court, located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth in the lakefront community of Granbury. With plenty of shopping, dining, the historic downtown square, and Lake Granbury, the home is near a plethora of entertainment.

The red brick home sits on 1.12 acres of hilltop property featuring a circle drive, a charming waterfall feature in the front yard, a huge front porch, stunning curb appeal, a low maintenance front yard and panoramic views.

Enter the home into a grand foyer leading into both the huge private dining area and the massive living area with an open concept to the kitchen. Huge windows cover the back wall providing views of the valley beyond. The high ceilings and crown moldings make the home elegant as well as inviting. The gourmet kitchen is massive, with a large breakfast bar island plus a separate food prep island. The kitchen has a full-size stainless refrigerator and a full-size freezer double unit, double convection ovens, a gourmet chef’s gas cook top, pot filler, appliance garage, large pantry, custom cabinetry, and much more. All the upgrades are very apparent in the home, including the arched doorways and raised lighted ceilings in the foyer and master bedroom.

The master suite is very large with a huge bay window area with incredible views out the back. The master bath is complete with granite counter tops, a big soaking tub, and double vanities plus a walk-in over-sized shower and a walk-in his-and-hers closet. The laundry room connects to the master bath and the hallway allowing for easy access. It has foam insulation, radiant barrier, solar panels, Energy Star appliances, high efficiency water heater and that is just the short list.

The home features three large bedrooms and three full baths including the upstairs bonus room, perfect for a custom game room, media room, or fourth bedroom. The upstairs has its own bathroom as well.

Out back one will find a huge back porch with an outdoor fireplace and plenty of space. Call the Knieper Team today at 817-219-0456 or visit WeSellGranbury.com to schedule a private tour of the home, priced $524,900.