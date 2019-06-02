Hood County Builders Association | 26th Annual Showcase of New Homes

The 26th Annual Showcase of New Homes tour is open to the public on Saturday, June 1 and 2 and June 8 and 9.

The 26th Annual Showcase of New Homes, sponsored by Hood County Builders Association, presents 22 homes available for public viewing during the two-weekend event beginning the first weekend in June. The tour is open to the public on Saturday, June 1 and 2 and June 8 and 9 and homes will be open Saturdays from 9 to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

This free event is a great way to see the building trends and meet with builders while searching for a dream home.

Builders in and around Hood County have opened these homes, some specs and some customs, for the public to catch a glimpse of the new building trends and techniques being used in the building process. Many homes are featuring energy efficient packages and unique green building technology.

Many of the builders will be at the homes and available to answer questions or offer personal tours. Price ranges of the tour are from the $266,000 to $665,000. This wide variety of price ranges gives prospective home buyers many options and an avenue to see building styles and concepts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hood County Builders Association is a non-profit association based in Hood County and supports the building industry in Hood and surrounding counties. For additional information regarding the 26th Annual Showcase of New Homes tour log onto www.hoodcountybuilders.com. If you would like a free tour magazine mailed, please email to: hoodcountybuilders@gmail.com and supply a mailing address. An on-line tour magazine will be available online beginning May 31 (not recommended to download or print – file is very large). The website will also have a list of the addresses of the homes, for easy GPS location and will have a list of locations the magazine can be obtained.

Come join us for the 26th Annual Showcase of New Homes in the Granbury area. Our builders are looking forward to meeting you.