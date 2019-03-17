Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a new listing at 6428 Briercliff Court, in the gated subdivision of Briercliff Estates. The meticulously cared for home is masterfully designed and is built for both living and entertaining. Built in 2000, the home features an open living space, three spacious bedrooms and a useful study, all with the convenience of a one-story home.
The light-filled foyer opens to both the formal dining area and the roomy main living area. Flanked by a stately, stone gas fireplace, the comfortable living space has built-in shelving and French doors that look onto the covered patio. The open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, sleek granite countertops and ample storage. The adjoining breakfast nook has sparkling windows that also overlook the yard. Close by, one will find a study or library with wood floors and built-in bookshelves.
Across the house, one will find a private master bedroom with fireplace. The adjoining luxurious bathroom features separate vanities, a large soaking tub and a shower with seating. The other two generous bedrooms are split from the master and share a plush bathroom.
The large covered back patio provides another seating space while the landscaped yard is relaxing and private.
For additional information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
