The home at 1612 Aden Road in Ridgmar has been completely updated and renovated with an open floorplan and features four bedrooms, two and one-half baths, a two-car garage, and approximately 2,409 square feet of living space. The kitchen is open to the living area and features updated cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and updated lighting and plumbing fixtures.