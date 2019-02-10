Ebby Halliday Realtors | Colleyville

Sara Keleher of the Cavelle Keleher Group and the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors showcase 5409 Coventry Place in Colleyville.
The home is within close proximity to Market Street, Whole Foods and all the new shops at Glade Parks.
The one-story home boasts an updated open concept with four bedrooms, 3 living areas, a backyard oasis including pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, 50-inch mounted TV, pergola, trampoline, and plenty of grass.
Amenities include solid hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and vinyl windows. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances and is open to breakfast and family room. All rooms are very spacious and have plenty of storage. The corner lot provides privacy, space, and a green presentation.
The home is priced $535,000. For additional information, contact Keleher at 817-291-6530 or visit www.5409coventry.ebby.com.
