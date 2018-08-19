Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Southlake

Sited on a lushly landscaped double lot in Southlake, the European-style home at 2204 Patterson Way was built to the highest standards by J. Lambert Custom Homes.
Designed for effortless indoor and outdoor entertaining, the five-bedroom, five-bath, 8,824-square-foot home is reminiscent of the ones in the French countryside, blending both French Normandy and French Provincial-styles. Texas limestone cladding, arched windows, a French-inspired turret and rooftop finials add to the design.
One is welcomed by a horseshoe-shape driveway dotted with mature trees and vibrant flowerbeds. Step through iron-scroll doors to find soaring ceilings, intricate crown moldings and a dramatic spiral staircase. There are refined details throughout, including high-end finishes and extensive custom millwork. Ample windows allow for an abundance of natural light.
The bright and airy living spaces are made for entertaining. A gracious formal den with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace greets one upon entry, coupled with a wall-of-windows framing elegant pool views. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with gleaming, dark-stained custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, sleek granite countertops and an island. In the family/media room, which has easy access to the pool and patio, curl up by the fireplace or watch a big game in the built-in media center. A handsome game room is outfitted with a coffered ceiling, custom built-ins, a full bar and a fireplace. A private, wood-paneled study/library offers even more versatility for hosting a crowd. And nothing beats the state-of-the-art home theater, complete with a tiered floor and custom wood-paneled walls.
After a long day, the oversized master suite awaits, with its fireplace and spa-like bath. The deep soaking tub, separate glass walk-in shower and double vanities of wood and natural stone plus dual walk-in closets and a wet bar create a sophisticated escape.
The home at 2204 Patterson Way is represented by Kim Bedwell and is priced $1,999,900.
