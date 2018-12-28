Long - Smith Wedding

Bethany Diana Smith and Ian Marc Long, both of Fort Worth, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. July 14, 2018, at Calvary Bible Church in Fort Worth, officiated by Pastor Keith Christensen. Music was performed by Jonathan Storey, cello and violin, and Rachel Storey, piano.
The bride is the daughter of Richard and Kristine Smith of Fort Worth. The groom is the son of Kevin and Jessica Long of Fort Worth, and the grandson of Rhoda Duhon of Euless, and Troy and Anna Lee Long of Ashville, NC.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an A-line pure white gown accented with intricate beading, featuring a Florentine neckline and chapel length train.
Maid of honor was Faith Smith, sister of the bride, of Fort Worth. Bridesmaids were Laura Smith, Kimberly Smith, Elizabeth Smith and Anna Smith, sisters of the bride, and Jessica Tillotson and Hannah Miller, friends of the bride. Flower girl was Elizabeth Long, sister of the groom. Best man was Seth Jones, best friend of the groom, of Louisville, Ky. Groomsmen were Alexander and Joshua Long, brothers of the groom, and Dennis Helms, Daniel Kirk, Curtis Howard and Timothy Mckenzie, friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Andrew Smith, nephew of the bride. Ushers were Caleb Bartz, Wesley Kirk and Daniel Smith.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The bride is employed with In Focus Vision. The groom is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington where he received an English degree with a minor in Creative Writing and a certificate in Technical Writing. He is employed with Voss Lighting.
Following a honeymoon in San Antonio, the couple resides in Euless.
Comments