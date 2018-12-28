Koenig – 50 th Anniversary

In June 1965, three girls left church headed to a slumber party. They passed a car with three boys. After several passes, they stopped and exchanged phone numbers. Allen picked up a rock and gave it to Pam and said “you can’t say I never gave you anything”. She still has the ROCK and the boy! They were married on August 31, 1968.
They have three children, Deidra Norris, Allen Jr., and Megan Batchelder and three grandchildren, Violet and Daisy Norris, Logan Batchelder.
A Poly boy and an Eastern Hills girl are lucky enough to celebrate fifty years!
