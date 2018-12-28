Koenig – 50 th Anniversary

The Rev. Dr. Jim B. Gause and the Rev. Jackie McClellen Gause recently celebrated 65 years of marriage at a party given by daughter Jennifer Gause at Reata in Fort Worth. Jim and Jackie married October 18, 1953, while he was in the U.S.Navy and Jackie attended TCU. They both earned Master's degrees from Brite Divinity at TCU. Jackie was an Associate Pastor and Christian Educator at First United Methodist Church in Mansfield, and Jim served UM churches in Central Texas and Hot Springs, AR. They are now retired and enjoying their family.

They have five children: Jill, Jo, Jim, Jayna, and Jennifer. Their five grandchildren are Kaylee, Corey, Taylor, Alex, and David, and one great-grandchild, Destiny.