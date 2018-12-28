Gause - 65th

Jo Butenhoff and Christopher Crouch were married September 7, 1968, in Oklahoma City. Chris joined the Navy and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander before he retired. He retired from a second career as Chief Information Officer for Decision Analyst, Inc. Jo was a Regional Director for La Petite, but her favorite job was being a stay-at-home mother.

Chris and Jo have five children and six grandchildren. They currently reside in Arlington, Texas, in the home where they raised their family and have lived since 1984. They enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, swimming, golfing, and gambling away their children’s inheritance.