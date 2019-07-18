A Channel 8 meteorologist tells us when, why she’s leaving WFAA

WFAA meteorologist announces her plans to adopt a child Colleen Coyle announced on the air on Monday — and via a Facebook Live last week — that she will be off the air for six weeks, beginning Jan. 22 as she and her husband adopt a foster child. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Colleen Coyle announced on the air on Monday — and via a Facebook Live last week — that she will be off the air for six weeks, beginning Jan. 22 as she and her husband adopt a foster child.

WFAA/Channel 8 meteorologist Colleen Coyle made it official Wednesday, telling viewers she’ll leave the station after nine years to spend more time parenting a recently adopted pre-teen foster daughter.

“The world says you can have it all, you can do it all — but sometimes you just can’t,” she said in a Facebook Live video from her home kitchen, saying she needs more time with the daughter introduced months ago as a “wonderful, amazing foster child.”

Coyle said she will tell viewers goodbye on the 4 p.m. Friday newscast.

Coyle’s departure was announced to the staff last week, but she said she was not ready to talk publicly.

At the start of the Facebook Live, she said she “needed a little time on this one before I filmed this video and and shared this news. ... Here I am, the real raw me, to tell you what’s going on. Here we go.”

She said she and her husband became “instant parents” and told viewers for the first time that her daughter is almost a teenager.

“I needed to make a change,” she said, “for my husband, for my daughter and for myself.”

Coyle said she hopes to find another way to use her passion for weather and TV talent.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve this community,” she said.

Coyle has been with the station nine years.

DFW storms have kept her working late several nights since her return from an earlier six-week leave for the adoption.

