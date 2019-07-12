A Channel 8 meteorologist is leaving the station. Here’s why.

Colleen Coyle, WFAA/Channel 8’s afternoon meteorologist, is leaving. WFAA

WFAA/Channel 8 meteorologist Colleen Coyle, who recently adopted a foster child with her husband, is leaving the station to spend more time parenting, the station confirmed Friday.

Coyle did not talk about her departure on-air Friday but said she will say her goodbyes next week.

Off-air, Coyle said she needs more time with her foster child and a more consistent schedule.

DFW storms have kept her working late several nights since her return from an earlier six-week leave for the adoption.

“We are adopting a wonderful, wonderful, amazing foster child,” Coyle said in a Facebook Live from her home. “Words can’t even describe this journey. It has been a wild ride the past several months.”





Coyle, who has been with the station for nine years, had called the adoption “a total God thing.”

WFAA and the Star-Telegram have a content partnership.

We featured Coyle in this story about ugly Christmas sweaters in 2015 (Coyle is known for her love of Christmas and Halloween). Star-Telegram photographer Max Faulkner shot Coyle in her Christmas sweater leaping in front of the green screen — and that became a meme.

(This article includes content from Star-Telegram archives.)

Watch Coyle’s earlier adoption-leave announcement below.