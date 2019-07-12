TV
A Channel 8 meteorologist is leaving the station. Here’s why.
WFAA/Channel 8 meteorologist Colleen Coyle, who recently adopted a foster child with her husband, is leaving the station to spend more time parenting, the station confirmed Friday.
Coyle did not talk about her departure on-air Friday but said she will say her goodbyes next week.
Off-air, Coyle said she needs more time with her foster child and a more consistent schedule.
DFW storms have kept her working late several nights since her return from an earlier six-week leave for the adoption.
“We are adopting a wonderful, wonderful, amazing foster child,” Coyle said in a Facebook Live from her home. “Words can’t even describe this journey. It has been a wild ride the past several months.”
Coyle, who has been with the station for nine years, had called the adoption “a total God thing.”
We featured Coyle in this story about ugly Christmas sweaters in 2015 (Coyle is known for her love of Christmas and Halloween). Star-Telegram photographer Max Faulkner shot Coyle in her Christmas sweater leaping in front of the green screen — and that became a meme.
Watch Coyle’s earlier adoption-leave announcement below.
