Watch this local sports anchor’s 3-year-old son with cerebral palsy learn to ‘fly’

NBC 5 sports anchor Pat Doney shared video Sunday night of his son Hudson learning to “fly.”
Hudson is 3 and has cerebral palsy, Doney has shared in the past. But that doesn’t stop him from taking indoor skydiving lessons, according to the video his dad tweeted.
Cerebral palsy is a brain disorder that makes physical activity tougher for those who suffer from it, because it hinders muscle coordination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Doney recorded the video at Urban Air Trampoline Park in Fort Worth, his tweet says.
As any parent of a disabled child knows, getting them to come out of their shell and be comfortable in unfamiliar, potentially strenuous situations is a challenge. But if the permanent smile across Hudson’s was any evidence, he doesn’t need any persuading to go up for a simulated flight.
“Thank you for doing this!” one Twitter follower wrote in response to Doney’s video of Hudson twirling through the air in one of those forced air tubes. “As a CP father I’ve been trying to figure out something memorable to give my daughter for her high school graduation that she’s never done & otherwise wouldn’t be able to do. Creativity & [passion are] key to parenting especially w/special needs.”
As of Monday morning, Doney’s tweet had been retweeted 311 times and had been liked almost 3,000 times.
“This needs to go viral,” country singer Josh Abbott, of the Josh Abbott Band, tweeted when he saw the video. “Truly makes your soul smile.”
In December 2017, Doney tweeted video of Hudson using his computerized communication device for the first time as well. When Microsoft’s ad featuring a disabled 12-year-old from Texas using the company’s adaptive video game controller was released during Super Bowl LIII, Doney noted that Hunter, is able to control the games on his Tobii Dynavox with just his eyes and thanked the company for their “work to give him a voice and independence.”
