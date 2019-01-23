There will be a change in the weather at CBS 11. Or at least in meteorologist shifts

More changes in the weather ... coverage at DFW TV stations: Jeff Jamison, the morning meteorologist at KTVT/Channel 11, and his colleague Anne Elise Parks, who has been doing afternoon forecasts, will change places.

Starting this week. Like tomorrow.

Jamison will be off Thursday and Friday and then begin doing weekend evenings on Saturday and Sunday. Then he’ll appear on “CBS 11 News at 4 p.m.” three days a week. The days may vary depending on vacations and other factors.

Parks will begin doing mornings Thursday. As in Jan. 24. It appears that she’ll do weekdays. So far, we haven’t been able to get a reason for the swap, and there appear to be no other changes: Parks will work with news anchors Karen Borta and Russ McCaskey, and with traffic reporter Madison Sawyer.

Jamison has been with CBS 11 since 2003, and his station bio has already been updated to reflect his time-slot change. Parks is a relatively recent arrival, having joined the station in July 2017.

News of this swap comes shortly after meteorologist news from another station, Star-Telegram content partner WFAA/Channel 8, where afternoon meteorologist Colleen Coyle will be off the air till early March while she’s on adoption leave.

Jamison announced the change via social media, including this tweet.