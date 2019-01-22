A Channel 8 meteorologist is going to be off the air for six weeks. ICYMI, here’s why

In yet another big change for a WFAA/Channel 8 personality, afternoon meteorologist Colleen Coyle announced on the air on Monday — and via a Facebook Live last week — that she will be off the air for six weeks, beginning today (Jan,. 22) as she and her husband adopt a foster child.
Coyle originally made the announcement on her own Facebook Page on Jan. 17, which happened to be her and her husband’s fourth wedding anniversary.
“We are adopting a wonderful, wonderful, amazing foster child,” Coyle says in a Facebook Live from her home. “Words can’t even describe this journey. It has been a wild ride the past several months.”
Coyle, who has been with the station for nine years, calls the adoption “A total God thing.”
“My faith is very, very important to me, and God has had his hand in all of this,” she says in the Facebook Live. “We had talked about adopting, but we didn’t think it was going to be in the cards so soon, but God had a different plan.”
This is Coyle’s first child. She is scheduled to be back on-air in early March.
Coyle’s announcement comes about three weeks after news anchor Cynthia Izaguirre returned from her own adoption leave — which turned out to take much longer than she expected it to.
And if Coyle returns in early March as scheduled, she will return either on or after the retirement date for longtime news anchor John McCaa, whose last day at the station is scheduled for March 1. Chris Lawrence will take over co-anchoring with Izaguirre after McCaa retires.
WFAA and the Star-Telegram have a content partnership, but that wasn’t the reason we featured her in this story about ugly Christmas sweaters in 2015 (Coyle is known for her love of Christmas and Halloween). Star-Telegram photographer Max Faulkner shot Coyle in her Christmas sweater leaping in front of the green screen — and that became a meme.
Watch Coyle’s full adoption-leave announcement below.
