Longtime Fox 4 reporter named a ‘Good Day’ co-anchor. For the early, early shift

Brandon Todd, who has been with KDFW/Channel 4 since 1998 and is a familiar face to Fox 4 viewers, has been named a co-anchor of “Good Day,” the station’s popular morning show.
You’ll have to get up early to see him: He will join Hanna Battah, the fast-rising anchor-reporter, on the 4-6 a.m. shift. Battah, who joined Fox 4 as a weekend anchor in June, was moved to the weekday 4-6 a.m. slot in September when Fox 4 added an extra hour to the show, which now runs from 4 to 10 a.m.
Todd, who has done his share of fill-in anchor work, has reported throughout DFW but a good deal of his coverage focused on the Fort Worth/Tarrant side of things. In a way, the new move brings him full circle — according to his station bio, he started on the morning shift at the station before shifting to working for the evening newscasts a couple of years later.
Among the stories he has covered are the Columbia space shuttle disaster, the West fertilizer-plant explosion and several hurricanes.
Todd previously worked for WFTX in Fort Myers, Florida. Like Battah, after he finishes his anchor shift, he will contribute field reporting to “Good Day.” Tim Ryan and Lauren Przybyl continue to anchor to 6-10 a.m. portion.
