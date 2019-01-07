Fort Worth-based Channel 8 reporter announces that he’s leaving WFAA after six years

Todd Unger, who has been a reporter and fill-in anchor for WFAA/Channel 8 since January 2013, announced Monday morning on Facebook that he is leaving the station.
“This isn’t easy to write but my time at WFAA is coming to an end,” he wrote. “It’s my choice and although very difficult, the right one for where I am right now.”
Reached via Facebook Messenger, Unger told the Star-Telegram: “Very tough decision but just want to pursue some other opportunities ... They wanted me to say and I thought long and hard, but just need something new.”
Although he occasionally reported from elsewhere — including the downtown Dallas shootings of five police officers in July 2016 and the fertilizer-plant explosion in West in 2013 — the bulk of Unger’s WFAA work was from the Fort Worth side of things.
“I love Dallas but Fort Worth is where I’ve been proud to call home the past six years,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “Funkytown ... Cowtown ... It’s growin’ like crazy & I can’t wait to see how it evolves.”
Unger thanked viewers and praised WFAA’s photographers, producers, editors, reporters, anchors and other colleagues. “Our bosses always encourage us to be ourselves so we can find and tell stories in a unique way,” Unger wrote. “That can be rare in this business.”
Here’s Unger’s full post.
Before joining WFAA, Unger worked at KOAT in Albuquerque, where one of his colleagues was reporter Lauren Zakalik, who now works with him at WFAA in Fort Worth. Zakalik shared news of Unger’s departure on her social-media pages.
The Star-Telegram has a content-sharing agreement with WFAA. Here are a few of Unger’s reports.
